Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $3.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.370- EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.50.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $214.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant has a 12-month low of $117.39 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.