GNY Price Tops $1.21 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, GNY has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $232.01 million and $756,480.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002522 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00088362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $533.25 or 0.01114896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00113662 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060649 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

