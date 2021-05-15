goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$144.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 16.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$137.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$109.77. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$46.29 and a 12-month high of C$157.44.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that goeasy will post 11.9100009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at C$25,346,516.74. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSY shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$170.60.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.