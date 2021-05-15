Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Down to $42.99

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.99, but opened at $38.92. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 208 shares changing hands.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

