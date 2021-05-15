Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever Sells 24,768 Shares

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $117,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $6.32.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.