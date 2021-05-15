Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever Sells 24,768 Shares

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $117,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $6.32.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Read More: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.