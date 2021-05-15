GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Barclays

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.81.

Shares of GDRX traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,690,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,265. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $909,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $496,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock worth $71,881,423.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GoodRx by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,662 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $25,692,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $20,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

