GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $56.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $1,857,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,179,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,111,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

