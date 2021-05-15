Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Down 4.8% on Insider Selling

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $85.40 and last traded at $85.85. 1,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 170,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.19.

Specifically, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,906,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $3,416,297.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,290 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,195. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average is $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 181.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after buying an additional 154,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after buying an additional 101,485 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 47,577 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $5,065,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 38,017 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

