Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Down to $11.31

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.31, but opened at $10.74. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gracell Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $14,699,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $17,287,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $18,340,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

