Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in McKesson by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $318,658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK opened at $195.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $130.37 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

