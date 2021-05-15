Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 335,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 126,927 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after buying an additional 664,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,399,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.20 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

