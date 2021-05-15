Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Makes New $390,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $382.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.75 and a 200-day moving average of $351.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $258.56 and a 1-year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

