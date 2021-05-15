Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Takes $626,000 Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,310,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 38,778 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 145,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $50.03 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.