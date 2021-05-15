Gravity Trading 57.4% Lower This Week (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity has a total market cap of $344,523.23 and approximately $8.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gravity has traded 57.4% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00097636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.76 or 0.00585580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.60 or 0.00244886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.09 or 0.01208540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $606.10 or 0.01220642 BTC.

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

