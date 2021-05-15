Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink downgraded Graybug Vision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

GRAY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,637. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

