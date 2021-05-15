Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after buying an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after buying an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $647.76 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $290.10 and a 1-year high of $675.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $638.99 and a 200 day moving average of $533.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

