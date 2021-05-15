Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Aflac by 22,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,134. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

