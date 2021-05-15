Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $196.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $188.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.