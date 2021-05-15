Great Diamond Partners LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.