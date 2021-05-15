Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.24.

NYSE:NSC opened at $289.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.13 and its 200 day moving average is $251.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.13 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

