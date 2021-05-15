Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 72,891 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,883 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,891 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in NOV by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of NOV by 24.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.02.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

