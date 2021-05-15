Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of PRA Group worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRAA stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.