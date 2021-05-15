Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

