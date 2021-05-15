Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 5,334 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,180.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,383,000 after buying an additional 23,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

CCI opened at $181.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,280 shares of company stock valued at $680,983 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

