Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $238.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

