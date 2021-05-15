Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 3,750 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 252,075 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 276,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 136,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EFL opened at $9.44 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

