Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 3,750 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

