Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

