Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,265.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1,969.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,339.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

