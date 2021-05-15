Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

