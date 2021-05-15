Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
TFC opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.
TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.
In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
