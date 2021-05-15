Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $84.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

