Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT Raised to $54.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTBIF. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.25 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

GTBIF stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

