Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 8,195 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,920,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after buying an additional 838,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,944,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $28.95.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. Invesco’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IVZ. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

