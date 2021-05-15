Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 330 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $31,372,343 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

