Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

