Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded up $7.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,531,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.60 and its 200-day moving average is $279.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.