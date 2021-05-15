Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $476,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after buying an additional 5,370,089 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after buying an additional 1,491,269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after buying an additional 936,783 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,949,000 after buying an additional 902,757 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $79.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.