Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.95. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.