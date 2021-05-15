Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

GO stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,992 shares of company stock worth $12,217,262. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,354,000 after acquiring an additional 675,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,701,000 after acquiring an additional 362,726 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,921 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after acquiring an additional 378,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

