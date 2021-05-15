GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $36.56, but opened at $38.81. GrowGeneration shares last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 15,177 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.76 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

