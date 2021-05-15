Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GMBXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo México from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo México from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo México from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo México currently has an average rating of Buy.

Grupo México stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Grupo México has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

