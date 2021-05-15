GSE Systems (GVP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GVP opened at $1.30 on Friday. GSE Systems has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.65.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.