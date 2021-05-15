GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $57 million-$60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.53 million.

GTY Technology stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.37. GTY Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 78.50%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $157,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,706.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Green bought 7,400 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,468.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 386,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,104.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

