Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.54

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.54 and traded as high as C$32.15. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$32.15, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

GCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$891.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.4100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.50 per share, with a total value of C$32,454.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at C$817,255.26. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 339,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,572,507.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

