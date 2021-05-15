Gulf Resources (GURE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GURE opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.35 and a quick ratio of 21.27. Gulf Resources has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

