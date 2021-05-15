H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Sells $125,843.91 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $335,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 78,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth approximately $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

