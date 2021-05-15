Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to 2.600-3.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.60-3.00 EPS.

NYSE HAE opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average of $111.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

