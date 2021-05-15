Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Haemonetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.60-3.00 EPS.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.00. 2,090,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,303. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.29.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

