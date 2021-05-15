Hamel Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.6% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 595,823 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400,729 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,175 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $95,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.61. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

