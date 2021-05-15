Hamel Associates Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN opened at $251.38 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.67 and a 200-day moving average of $237.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

